First-ever national Alzheimer’s prevalence estimates revealed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Estimates of the prevalence of people with Alzheimer’s dementia across all 3,142 U.S. counties were released at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam today. These are the first Alzheimer’s estimates to cover the entire United States, and the estimates found that the highest prevalence was in the east and southeastern regions of the United States.

Additionally, the data was published online in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. Kumar B. Rajan, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at Rush Medical College worked alongside his colleagues, gathering data from the Chicago Health and Aging Project (CHAP) and population estimates from the National Center for Health Statistics (NHCS) to determine the estimated prevalence of Alzheimer’s in people aged 65 years or older.

The counties with the highest rates for individuals 65 years or older were Miami–Dade County in Florida, Bronx County in New York, and Baltimore City in Maryland – all of whom had a prevalence of 16.6%.

In Iowa, counties in the northwest, including Monona, Mitchell, and Osceola counties, had the highest rates, each with a rate of 12.6% and 12.5% respectively. Though, Ringgold County had the highest rate in Iowa with 12.9%. Though, the counties with the highest number of individuals aged 65 or older and their respective prevalence ratings are:

1. Polk County - 10.5% of 68,200 individuals

2. Linn County – 10.8% of 38,000 individuals

3. Scott County – 10.9% of 29,800 individuals

4. Black Hawk County – 11.1% of 22,900 individuals

5. Johnson County – 10.1% of 19,7000 individuals

6. Dubuque County – 11.1% of 18,200 individuals

7. Pottawattamie County – 10.5% of 17,200 individuals

According to Rajan and his team, specific demographic characteristics including an older average age and higher percentages of Black and Hispanic residents living in these counties may explain the higher prevalence. Age is one of the primary risk factors for Alzheimer’s, and according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures, older Black Americans are twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s compared to older White Americans. Older Hispanics are about one and a half times as likely as older Whites to have Alzheimer’s.

While these estimates may not be an exact reflection of Alzheimer’s prevalence across the U.S., Rajan hopes this research will aid future understanding of the disease.

“These new estimates add more granular data to our understanding of Alzheimer’s prevalence across the country. This information, in addition to raising the awareness of the Alzheimer’s crisis in specific communities, may help public health programs better allocate funding, staffing, and other resources for caring for with Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”

Based on its previous projections for the future, the Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report shows that the southwest and western regions of the United States will experience the biggest percentage increase in individuals living with Alzheimer’s dementia between 2020 and 2025. With 6.7 million Americans currently living with Alzheimer’s, the Alzheimer’s Association Vice President of Health Policy, Matthew Baumgart hopes these findings will aid in support and treatment for patients.

“Alzheimer’s prevalence estimates can help federal and state public health officials determine the burden on the healthcare system, and county-level estimates help us better understand and pinpoint areas of high risk and high need – where, for example, culturally-sensitive health support and caregiver training services are needed.” said Baumgart.

