A few storms south Monday morning, then smoke moves on

A few residual storms are possible south, before a cold front takes them and the smoke away.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front passing through the region to start off the work week will bring the chance for an isolated storm in our southern counties early on, but more notable relief from wildfire smoke for the rest of eastern Iowa.

That storm chance will likely be confined south of Interstate 80. A few of these could be a bit strong this morning, with hail a possibility. This chance ends, though, by 9 or 10 a.m. as the cold front shifts to our south.

That same shift in the front will also continue to improve our air quality, with conditions getting back closer to normal for most by afternoon. This will lead to less haze, and probably a somewhat bluer appearance to the sky after a couple of rather smoky days. Temperatures rise into the upper 70s for highs today.

Another disturbance brings a storm chance to our southwest tomorrow, though the main focus for the activity will be outside of the TV9 viewing area. Nonetheless, we will have a shot at a few showers or storms during the day, along with more cloud cover for much of the area. This will likely work to keep our highs in the mid to upper 70s again, though those who see substantial sunshine during the day may end up slightly warmer.

From Wednesday onward, highs return to the mid and upper 80s, with a lot of dry time involved.

