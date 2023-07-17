Show You Care
Easier breathing as wildfire smoke leaves state

Cleaner air is here as wildfire smoke gets dragged away from eastern Iowa by a cold front.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front that moved through the state earlier today continues to push to the south, and cleaner, cooler air is following right behind it.

Air Quality Index readings have shown marked improvement across eastern Iowa today, with nearly none of the area seeing conditions worse than the Yellow/Moderate category. For the vast majority of people, this means little to no impact on your day. This type of low-pollution air will be with us for the rest of the day and at least tomorrow.

An isolated storm or two will be present in southern Iowa for the very early portion of the afternoon today, but even that activity will be moving on. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s for most amid scattered pop-up cumulus clouds.

Things should cool off efficiently tonight into the 50s as some high clouds build in from the west. These will be in association with another disturbance that moves to our southwest, possibly giving us a shot at some showers as it does. Rainfall chances are highest in the southwestern side of the viewing area, and quite low in the northeast. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for another day, at least.

Things turn the other way by Wednesday and beyond, with warmer temperatures in the 80s returning. They’ll get closer to 90 by next week, with a lot of dry weather overall.

