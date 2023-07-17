College Community School District and YMCA one step closer to opening new aquatic center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids YMCA is helping College Community School district expand its resources including the push for a new pool that will help build the school’s swim team.

It’s something the school district has talked about for years. By bringing on the YMCA, they hope to serve beyond just the students and staff.

“This could be a hub for our community, I think that schools provide a great hub for the community, a gathering place, a place to come together, a point of pride throughout the state. And in larger areas that can be a bit difficult,” said CCSD Superintendent Doug Wheeler.

But they’re still looking at more work until they can break ground. Currently, both entities are looking into a needs assessment, taking input on what additional amenities the community would like to see.

“It just seemed now was the right time and the right place to do it,” said YMCA Cedar Rapids President & CEO, Bob Carlson. “It’s a great source of putting people into health and wellness activities that are maybe not doing so now, and gaining more families, and supporting more memberships.”

Soon after, residents will vote. But there’s one incentive they hope will encourage residents... the facility will come at no additional cost to tax payers.

“Based on the responsible spending we’ve had, us prioritizing our needs for several years, this would not come with a levee increase for our residents,” said Wheeler.

