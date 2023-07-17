Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

College Community School District partners with YMCA on possible recreation center

(Logo courtesy: College Community School District)
(Logo courtesy: College Community School District)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders with the College Community School District are conducting a survey about the potential addition of a recreation and wellness center.

In a press release on Monday, district leaders said they’re partnering with the YMCA of the Cedar Rapids Metropolitan Area on the project, with the YMCA being set to operate the facility if approved.

The district said the potential facility would provide an onsite pool and aquatics center for students and the surrounding community. It comes as the district nears completion of its 10-year master plan.

The district and the YMCA are surveying the community to assess the feasibility of a community center on campus across from Prairie Crest Elementary.

“If approved, this recreation/wellness center will be a key hub of a growing SW side and our school district, providing our students, families and communities access to health and wellness activities,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Doug Wheeler said. “We are excited for the synergy our partnership with the YMCA of Cedar Rapids will bring to our programs and communities.

The facility could include an indoor track, aquatics facilities, pickleball courts and other program areas.

The study is expected to be conducted via phone or email to ask several hundred randomly selected households for feedback on the plan.

The survey will run from July 14 through July 28, with preliminary results expected in August.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting.
Sleeping victim hurt by gunshots fired at Cedar Rapids home
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Noon on Monday, July 16, 2023.
Air quality remains poor Sunday, more scattered storms develop
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
KCRG First Alert Forecast
A cold front brings reduced dew points and a clearing sky

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Mercy's new heart center is set to open to patients on Monday.
Mercy’s new heart center to open Monday in Cedar Rapids
For more than 155 years, the YMCA of the Cedar Rapids Metropolitan Area has strived to bring...
Working Iowa: YMCA of the Cedar Rapids Metro Area
People in Davenport held a march downtown to raise awareness for those who died in an apartment...
People in Davenport hold march for those who died in apartment collapse