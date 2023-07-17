College Community School District partners with YMCA on possible recreation center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders with the College Community School District are conducting a survey about the potential addition of a recreation and wellness center.

In a press release on Monday, district leaders said they’re partnering with the YMCA of the Cedar Rapids Metropolitan Area on the project, with the YMCA being set to operate the facility if approved.

The district said the potential facility would provide an onsite pool and aquatics center for students and the surrounding community. It comes as the district nears completion of its 10-year master plan.

The district and the YMCA are surveying the community to assess the feasibility of a community center on campus across from Prairie Crest Elementary.

“If approved, this recreation/wellness center will be a key hub of a growing SW side and our school district, providing our students, families and communities access to health and wellness activities,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Doug Wheeler said. “We are excited for the synergy our partnership with the YMCA of Cedar Rapids will bring to our programs and communities.

The facility could include an indoor track, aquatics facilities, pickleball courts and other program areas.

The study is expected to be conducted via phone or email to ask several hundred randomly selected households for feedback on the plan.

The survey will run from July 14 through July 28, with preliminary results expected in August.

