Bob Felderman dedicates nearly 40 years of volunteering to Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Bob Felderman has a passion for volunteering, it comes naturally to him.

“Volunteerism is the one where you can meet people the one way you can pay things forward,” Fedlerman said. “You can get paid back for helping out, making your community better, making our nation better.”

He started his volunteer work with Dubuque Main Street. He’s also worked as Commander of the American Legion.

Felderman’s focus for the last five years has been the Dubuque Museum of Art, where he serves as treasurer.

“It’s not only the depth of the years it’s the breadth,” said Gary Stoppelman, the executive director of the Dubuque Museum of Art. “At the museum, he is involved as a photographer, as a board member, as a fundraiser, making stuff happen, and he takes initiative like you wouldn’t believe.”

Felderman helped fundraise for a Vietnam War exhibit in 2021. It meant a lot to Felderman, a veteran himself.

“It was Bob who made sure that the veterans felt invited,” Stoppelman said. “We had 500 veterans come to see that exhibition, and that is 500 more veterans that came during that same time any other year. All of that was through his own initiative.”

Felderman took his initiative one step further, inviting - and helping raise money for - an artist to recreate a famous Vietnam War photo on the side of the Dubuque American Legion.

“Had the artist fly and put it up on the wall. it’s still there,” Felderman said.

Felderman hopes to keep giving back to the community in which he was born, for as long as he can.

“Our nation was built on volunteers. We wouldn’t be America if the Minuteman hadn’t grabbed his rifle from down his pitchfork and ran to the war,” Felderman said. “It all pays forward. You can help by looking at someone and smiling, and they’re going to see someone that needs help walking across the street.”

