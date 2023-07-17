13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of a month-long investigation into drug trafficking, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and West Union Police Department have executed 10 drug narcotic search warrants and arrested 13 individuals.

On July 11th, 2023, officials arrested 29-year-old Ryan Smith for operating his vehicle while intoxicated. A drug canine and search warrant was requested, and after gaining approval, officials located and seized distribution amounts of methamphetamine, multiple grams of marijuana, and a scale. An additional search warrant was executed at his residence. More methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia were found. 61-year-old Bryon Smith was also arrested and charged.

On July 12th, officials conducted two more drug-related search warrants where they found heroin, morphine, meth, THC wax/marijuana, ledgers, scales, loaded syringes, pill crushers, baggies, and other paraphernalia. 51-year-old Jeff Blue, 23-year-old Drake Duffield, 38-year-old Nathan Slaughter, and 45-year-old Misty Cook were all arrested.

On July 14th, multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to execute five more drug narcotic warrants relating to the above investigation. Seven more individuals, all from West Union, were arrested on drug-related charges.

In total, the following 13 people were arrested and charged with:

Ryan Smith - Operating While Intoxicated, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Byron Smith - Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jeff Blue - Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Morphine, Possession of Heroin, Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance - 3rd Offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Drake Duffield - Sex Offender Registry Violation, Possession of Methamphetamine and Marijuana - 1st Offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Nathan Slaughter - Possession of Methamphetamine and Marijuana - 3rd Offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misty Cook - Possession of Methamphetamine and Marijuana - 3rd Offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Warren Harvey - Possession of Methamphetamine - 3rd Offense, Possession of Marijuana - 3rd Offense, Gathering Where Controlled Substances are Used (Methamphetamine), Gathering Where Controlled Substances are Used (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Ashley Murphy - Gathering Where Controlled Substances are Used (Methamphetamine), Possession of Methamphetamine - 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana - 1st Offense, Gathering Where Controlled Substances are Used (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jodie Wakeford - Gathering where Controlled Substances are Used (Methamphetamine). Possession of Methamphetamine - 2nd Offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Rachel Latham - Gathering Where Controlled Substances are Used (Methamphetamine), Possession of Methamphetamine - 1st Offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Roger Nichols - Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession of controlled substance 3rd Offense (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kaben Schmelzer - Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance - 2nd Offense (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Madison Williams - Possession of Controlled Substance - 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance - 2nd Offense (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officials say that more arrests and more charges are expected to be made in connection to the investigation.

