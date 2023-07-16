Waterloo non-profit raises awareness of prostate cancer amongst Black men

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo based non-profit Focus on Diabetes has started a new initiative Project Health, to raise awareness about prostate cancer.

The group travels to Linn, Johnson, and Black Hawk counties to talk with people and break down barriers.

They say they’re especially focused on educating Black men on the importance of getting screened.

According to the National Cancer Institute, Black men have an increased likelihood of getting prostate cancer and are twice as likely to die from it.

The projects director Bridget Saffold says its important to normalize these discussions.

She says “It’s very important to bring awareness to prostate cancer because we know that the earlier you are screened the earlier that disease is detected it gives you the best chance to be treated especially with the intent to cure.“

She also says they plan to expand Project Health to Scott County as well.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.