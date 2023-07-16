Show You Care
From small start 3rd annual Jesup Sandlot brings together over one hundred kids to play our national pastime

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - When Brady Desousa had his 9th birthday party two years ago in 2021 he wanted a celebration that combined two of his favorite things, his favorite movie The Sandlot, and his favorite sport baseball.

Desousa decided to play a baseball game with his friends and opened it up to anyone who wanted to join in but even he’d never imagine who’d show up.

Desousa said “And in the middle of the game the big [high school] Jesup team came out and started playing with us in the game well and I thought that was gonna be the last and the best birthday party I’d ever have.”

With the help of his parents the game has grown into multiple games. This year, over 100 J-Hawks from kindergarten to sixth took the field, with plenty of high school baseball and softball players cheering them on.

Brock Sabers the Community Recreation Director in the Jesup Community School District “It’s just a way to celebrate the great game of baseball for one all the good people here in Jesup in the area.”

This year’s games did more than just provide kids with a fun time. They raised money for upgrades to the Jesup Softball & Baseball Complex through donations, t-shirt sales, and even a raffle for a bat signed by all the players.

Desousa says he’s happy these games and this sport has brought this town closer together.

Desousa said “It feels great just having like people around having fun that’s all I really like care about Jesup we have a lot of like fun times in here a lot of good memories.”

