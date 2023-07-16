Sleeping victim hurt by gunshots fired at Cedar Rapids home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after a Saturday night shooting incident that sent one person to the hospital.

At around 10:54 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots in the 1100 block of 32nd Street NE. Officers located a home that had been shot multiple times. A person inside the home, who officials said was sleeping at the time, was hit by a single bullet.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police said they were in stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police are asking for the public’s help in providing any information they may have about the incident. You may call Cedar Rapids Police directly, or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463. You may submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers and may be eligible for a reward.

