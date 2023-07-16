Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Sleeping victim hurt by gunshots fired at Cedar Rapids home

A shooting.
A shooting.(Credit: MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after a Saturday night shooting incident that sent one person to the hospital.

At around 10:54 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots in the 1100 block of 32nd Street NE. Officers located a home that had been shot multiple times. A person inside the home, who officials said was sleeping at the time, was hit by a single bullet.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police said they were in stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police are asking for the public’s help in providing any information they may have about the incident. You may call Cedar Rapids Police directly, or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463. You may submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers and may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire smoke at the surface returns today, making air quality poorer.
Wildfire smoke back in a big way, along with a few storms
Missing 77-year-old Washington man found after fatal motorcycle crash
Waterloo city employee dies in incident at wastewater treatment facility
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert
In a press release, police said Sandra Rubinstein, of Walcott, was last seen in the Walcott...
Law enforcement asks for help finding missing Scott County woman

Latest News

Washington has found a healthy way to bring people to the city and will expand those...
Our Town: An expanding park is drawing athletes both locally and from out of town
Warren Ropp joins us to talk about the COPS series.
Special night of racing at Hawkeye Downs raises money for a good cause
First Alert Forecast: Sunday morning, July 16
Jesup Sandlot
From small start 3rd annual Jesup Sandlot brings together over one hundred kids to play our national pastime