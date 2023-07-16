Show You Care
Randy Larson, longtime basketball supporter and Prime Time League founder, dies

The league ran for 31 years before shutting down in 2018. Fans were able to see stars from Iowa, UNI and more.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa is mourning the loss of Randy Larson, who founded the Prime Time League, a showcase of college basketball players from across the state.

The league ran for 31 years before shutting down in 2018. Fans were able to see stars from Iowa, UNI and more.

In 2019, the Hawkeyes presented Larson with a signed basketball.

“Randy was a great friend of our program and to me from the day I arrived in Iowa City,” Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement Sunday. “He was incredibly kind and supportive of our student-athletes, including devoting his heart and soul into the Prime Time League for three decades. Randy was an Iowa City legend and will be dearly missed.”

Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder also thanked Larson for his support in a statement.

“Randy was a tremendous supporter of women’s basketball,” Bluder said. “He included us in the summer league as soon as we arrived on campus. Randy was a fixture at our games and loved supporting our team.”

