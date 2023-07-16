Nonprofit looks to break world record for most smiles uploaded to a digital album

SHELL ROCK, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit is looking to break a Guinness World Record to raise awareness and funding for its efforts supporting families with loved ones who have a cleft palate.

Smile Train helps families pay for essential medical like 16-year-old Hunter Fasse of Shell Rock.

“I was born with lateral cleft lip and palate,” Fasse said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines cleft palate as a condition where the tissue that makes up the roof of the mouth doesn’t join together completely during pregnancy. It impacts 1 out of every 1,700 babies. Fasse has had eight surgeries since he was five months old and will continue to need more surgeries as he grows up.

“Most surgeries come, and you miss a week, and you have to go back to school and make that week up,” Fasse said.

Jessi, Hunter’s mother, is part of the Smile Train Cleft Community Advisory Council. July is Cleft Palate awareness month. The goal is to get at least 20,000 smiles by World Smile Day in October.

For those interested in contributing, they may submit a picture here. The link will go live starting Monday, July 17th.

