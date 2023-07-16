Show You Care
Kaden Frommelt’s big switch helps power Marion to another state tournament appearance

By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Kaden Frommelt couldn’t have predicted his complete game in Wednesday’s substate final victory over Xavier - neither could his coach.

“If you were to tell me Frommelt’s pitching in the substate final to get us to the state tournament at the beginning of the year, I would say something’s really gone off track,” said Marion head coach Steve Fish.

But after injuries hit the Marion pitching staff, Frommelt - who had never pitched a varsity inning before this year - stepped up.

“Emotions are definitely high,” Frommelt said after Wednesday’s win. “It was a great game of baseball, pitching battle all the way.”

Frommelt ended the regular season 5-0, allowing three earned runs in 27 innings. He credited his teammates and coaching staff for working with him all season.

“They mean everything everything it’s not just me fighting this battle they’ve been with me every step of the way,” Frommelt said. “We’ve put in lot of work and we definitely deserve this.”

Marion will graduate just one player at the end of the season - Frommelt.

“He deserves this more than anybody,” Fish said. “We’ll miss him when he’s not here, but that’s the joy in coaching. That’s the best thing about this job, meeting kids like that, and he sure is at the top of the list.”

Marion is now turning its attention to a state title, chasing a feeling they’ve only experience once, in 2021.

“That 2021 team is special,” Frommel said. “We have a lot of guys returning from that team so that experience will definitely help us along the way.”

The Wolves failed to make the state tournament in 2022. They earned the No. 2 seed this year.

Marion will take on Carlisle Monday at 2:00 p.m. at in the 3A state quarterfinal. The game will be at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.

