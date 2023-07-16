Show You Care
Air quality remains poor Sunday, more scattered storms develop

Dense wildfire smoke hangs out at the surface still today, with a few more storms possible later on.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With dense wildfire smoke from Canada still present at the surface today, expect air quality to show little improvement.

Air Quality Index readings of at least the Orange/Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or Red/Unhealthy categories are likely throughout Sunday. This means that you should consider limiting your time outdoors today, especially for strenuous activities like work or exercise. Those with lung conditions (such as asthma, COPD, and so on) should remain indoors as much as possible. Visibility has also been a little lower due to the push of thicker smoke, so a significant haze is expected throughout the day.

The good news is that air quality conditions should improve by as early as Monday morning, with much clearer skies by lunchtime on Monday.

This will be as a cold front sweeps through the state, which could carry a risk for a few storms with it as we go through the day. The most likely time would be from about mid-afternoon onward into the early portion of tonight. Chances for storms are a little higher south of U.S. Highway 20 today, though there is still a slim chance north of that line. Storms that develop could turn strong to even briefly severe, similar to the past couple of days. Large hail or damaging winds would be the main threat, with the risk for a tornado being quite low. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are also probable with storms that develop today.

Thunderstorm activity wraps up early tonight, with skies eventually clearing out of clouds and smoke. Sunshine will be plentiful on Monday as a result, with a cooler air mass settling in. Temperatures will be below normal by a bit on Monday and Tuesday, with the effects of more cloud cover and possible shower or storm activity on Tuesday playing a part.

We’ll see temperatures bounce back into mid to upper 80s for the rest of the 9-day forecast from Wednesday onward. Precipitation also looks unlikely during this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

