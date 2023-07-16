Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

2nd man arrested in connection to downtown Cleveland shooting

A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A second person has been arrested in connection to last week’s mass shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, that injured nine people, WOIO reports.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed an arrest warrant was issued on June 15 for Kevin Raul Del Valle-Salaman, 24.

Lorain Police arrested Del Valle-Salaman on the same day, Ciaccia said.

Del Valle-Salaman is facing nine counts of complicity to commit murder, all first-degree felonies, according to Cleveland Municipal Court documents.

The arrest comes after a judge set a $9 million bond for 25-year-old Jaylon Jennings, who was arrested on July 11 by Cleveland Police and U.S. Marshals.

Jaylon Jennings
Jaylon Jennings((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

According to Jennings’ arrest warrant, he saw several of the victims inside Rumor Bar & Lounge and “purposely attempted to cause the death of nine individuals by intentionally retrieving a firearm.”

Cleveland police said Jennings got the weapon from the trunk of his car parked in a lot on W. 6th Street.

After getting the gun, Jennings allegedly did “approach his victims firing shots in their direction”, according to the arrest warrant.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire smoke at the surface returns today, making air quality poorer.
Wildfire smoke back in a big way, along with a few storms
Missing 77-year-old Washington man found after fatal motorcycle crash
Waterloo city employee dies in incident at wastewater treatment facility
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert
In a press release, police said Sandra Rubinstein, of Walcott, was last seen in the Walcott...
Law enforcement asks for help finding missing Scott County woman

Latest News

Washington has found a healthy way to bring people to the city and will expand those...
Our Town: An expanding park is drawing athletes both locally and from out of town
Warren Ropp joins us to talk about the COPS series.
Special night of racing at Hawkeye Downs raises money for a good cause
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to Denmark's Holger Rune in a men's singles match on day ten of...
Novak Djokovic wins the first set against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final
FILE - The 79-year-old male pilot suffered the emergency during the plane's final approach,...
Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha’s Vineyard