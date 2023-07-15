Working Iowa: YMCA of the Cedar Rapids Metro Area

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re looking for a job that will help keep you active, look no further than the YMCA of the Cedar Rapids Metro Area.

“Qualities we look at are caring, respect, honesty, and if those qualities are there then it’s a good fit,”said Helen G. Nassif Branch Director Kyle Lichthardt.

With two facility locations - one in Cedar Rapids and one in Marion - and Camp Wapsie in Coggon, the Y offers a variety of job opportunities for those 16 and older.

The building is open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Lichthardt says the Y is willing to work around school and sports schedules with opportunities to work at multiple locations.

“Somebody might be a lifeguard for us here, but they go up to Camp Wapsie for the summer,” he said

Staff members at YMCA Camp Wapsie are looking to hire people to help run group visits from late August through the end of October.

“School groups, church groups, family reunions and family dinners,” said YMCA Camp Wapsie Retreats Director Hanna O’Toole.

O’Toole makes it her mission to help families create memories at camp.

“I see families and communities out here connecting to each other, and just giving each other their time. I think time is the most valuable thing you can give, and camp really allows you to do that,” she said.

She says housing is available at camp for seasonal workers, but you should expect non-traditional hours.

“You might work two days around the clock with an overnight group with very little time to yourself, but then you’re gonna get two days off to yourself,” said O’Toole.

The job description is helping with whatever is needed, according to Riley Hildebrand who previously worked as a fall program coordinator.

“It could be paperwork, it could be the tower, it could be down at canoe. You’re being productive in a lot of different ways, and it’s a lot of fun to be like I did 12 different things today,” said Hildebrand.

You can apply online by clicking HERE. You can also apply in person at one of the YMCA locations.

