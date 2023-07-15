Wildfire smoke back in a big way, along with a few storms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a hazy sky and poor air quality this weekend, while a couple of disturbances give us additional chances for storms.

Skies will be generally free of cloud cover early on, but expect a rather milky appearance to it due to the wildfire smoke from Canada at the upper levels. We’ve seen a pretty good amount of that smoke showing up at the lower levels to our northwest; that’s the direction where our low- and upper-level winds are coming from today. As a result, our air quality should decrease through the morning and especially this afternoon. Readings on the Air Quality Index in the red/unhealthy category are possible by then.

Wildfire smoke at the surface returns today, making air quality poorer. (KCRG)

When smoke gets that dense in the lower levels where we live and breathe, you should consider limiting time outdoors and avoiding strenuous activities like work or exercise. Staying indoors with filtered air (like through an air conditioner) can help limit your exposure. Those who have lung conditions that make them sensitive to particulate pollution (including those with asthma) should be especially sure to take steps to avoid too much time in the smoke.

Otherwise, we’ll be watching for a few isolated storms to develop by the afternoon and evening, once again. The chance for a storm to turn severe looks less today than in the past couple of days, but heavy downpours and lightning are still possible. Seek shelter indoors until these relatively fast-moving storms pass. Highs reach the low to upper 80s, with the cooler readings north and warmer south.

Sunday will be similar today, with likely continued air quality concerns and a chance for storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. This time, ingredients may be a bit better for some storms to turn strong and severe, with large hail and damaging wind the main threats. Probably a good idea to stay aware of changing weather conditions, especially if you have plans that take you away from home for the day.

By the time the work week arrives, temperatures and dew points will be a little lower. Highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Smoke may also clear out a bit, but we’ll have to watch for how that evolves.

Some nighttime storms are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday night, with otherwise mostly dry weather to round out the 9-day forecast. Warmer temperatures return from Wednesday onward, with highs back in the mid and upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.