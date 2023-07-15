Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Underdog Bolts hope to make more noise in their second straight trip to state

Liberty will have somewhat homefield advantage at Duane Banks Field, just down the road from their home field.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Liberty will have somewhat homefield advantage at Duane Banks Field, just down the road from their home field.

Just like in 2022, Liberty will be a No. 8 seed.

“Last year was such a new experience for us we were just thankfull to be there,” said head coach Uby Martinez. “We handled really well. This year, going back with some experience, we’re not just going to go and try and hang out we’re going to actually go do some damage now.”

“It means a lot,” said senior Luke Ramsey. “We work our butts of every day and work for this moment and we’re not done yet.

Liberty will take on No. 1 seed Johnston on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
Kalona woman returns stowaway Elvis memorabilia to Graceland
Kalona woman returns stowaway Elvis memorabilia to Graceland
Missing 77-year-old Washington man found after fatal motorcycle crash
Caitlin Clark wins ESPY for Best Female College Athlete
Caitlin Clark wins ESPY for Best Female College Athlete
Crash on I-380 near North Liberty
Crash causes traffic delay on I-380 near North Liberty

Latest News

Warren Ropp joins us to talk about the COPS series.
Special night of racing at Hawkeye Downs raises money for a good cause
Dyersville is a baseball town, and with the strong tradition at Beckman, they are looking for a...
With a first-year head coach and decades of tradition, Beckman shoots for seventh state title
13-year-old creates Wiffle ball league to bring Williamsburg community together
13-year-old creates Wiffle ball league to bring Williamsburg community together
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college...
Kirk Ferentz Named To Dodd Trophy watchlist