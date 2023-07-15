Underdog Bolts hope to make more noise in their second straight trip to state

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Liberty will have somewhat homefield advantage at Duane Banks Field, just down the road from their home field.

Just like in 2022, Liberty will be a No. 8 seed.

“Last year was such a new experience for us we were just thankfull to be there,” said head coach Uby Martinez. “We handled really well. This year, going back with some experience, we’re not just going to go and try and hang out we’re going to actually go do some damage now.”

“It means a lot,” said senior Luke Ramsey. “We work our butts of every day and work for this moment and we’re not done yet.

Liberty will take on No. 1 seed Johnston on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.