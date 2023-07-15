Smoky sky with storm chances take us through the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No significant change in the pattern is expected as we round out the weekend on Sunday.

Near Surface Smoke Forecast for Sunday, July 16 at 6:00 am (KCRG)

The smoky sky, as expected has moved into eastern Iowa and sticks around through the early part of the week. Although air quality has been affected, we have not seen near-surface smoke nearly as dense as we saw in June. Any shower and storm activity ends during the evening hours giving us a nice start to our Sunday.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

More storms chances are ahead on Sunday afternoon. We will need to watch as some of the storms could be strong to severe. Monday and Tuesday give us a nice break from the higher heat and humidity, although it looks to return gain by the middle of the week. Have a great night!

