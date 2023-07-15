Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Passenger dies after car crashes during rally race

The passenger in the car, 48-year-old Erin Kelly, of Marshall, Virginia was pronounced dead at...
The passenger in the car, 48-year-old Erin Kelly, of Marshall, Virginia was pronounced dead at the scene.(Pexels)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A rally car passenger died in a single-vehicle crash during a rally race in Maine on Friday, authorities reported.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office reported it happened during the annual Forest Rally Race near Lower Richardson Lake on South Arm Road.

The passenger in the car, 48-year-old Erin Kelly, of Marshall, Virginia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation shows the driver of the car failed to negotiate a left turn and lost control, hitting a tree on the passenger side.

Officials reported helmets and restraining devices were worn.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 77-year-old Washington man found after fatal motorcycle crash
Kalona woman returns stowaway Elvis memorabilia to Graceland
Kalona woman returns stowaway Elvis memorabilia to Graceland
Some showers and storms are possible today.
Another storm chance for Friday
Our Town Washington
Our Town: A theatre that’s in the record books
An Iowa woman says she lost thousands of dollars in a phone scam.
Iowa woman loses thousands in phone scam

Latest News

Washington has found a healthy way to bring people to the city and will expand those...
Our Town: An expanding park is drawing athletes both locally and from out of town
Warren Ropp joins us to talk about the COPS series.
Special night of racing at Hawkeye Downs raises money for a good cause
FILE - Rev. Jesse Jackson talks with the media at a press conference before the start of his...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group he founded in 1971
People, who are homeless, try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day...
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track