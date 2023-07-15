Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘God is just good to me’: Woman celebrates 104th birthday with family, friends

Mississippi woman celebrates 104th birthday with family and friends. (Source: WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A woman in Mississippi celebrated turning 104 with her family and friends.

Helen Clark Thomas proved that you are never too old for a birthday party.

Thomas’ friends and family came together to celebrate her 104th birthday this week.

When asked what her secret was to live such a long and prosperous life she said, “God is just good to me”.

Thomas added, “I depend on the Lord. I have tried to live a righteous life. I love God and people.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 77-year-old Washington man found after fatal motorcycle crash
Some showers and storms are possible today.
Another storm chance for Friday
An Iowa woman says she lost thousands of dollars in a phone scam.
Iowa woman loses thousands in phone scam
Iowa Democrat Jennifer Konfrst speaks to protesters rallying at the Iowa Capitol rotunda in...
Iowa law banning most abortions after about 6 weeks takes effect, as judge weighs whether to block
Our Town Washington
Our Town: A theatre that’s in the record books

Latest News

Washington has found a healthy way to bring people to the city and will expand those...
Our Town: An expanding park is drawing athletes both locally and from out of town
Warren Ropp joins us to talk about the COPS series.
Special night of racing at Hawkeye Downs raises money for a good cause
Former president Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday at a Miami federal courthouse. Here are some...
The Iowa caucuses are six months away. Some Republicans worry Trump may be unstoppable
Easy lunch or dinner recipes for busy summer days.
Easy lunch or dinner recipes for busy summer days