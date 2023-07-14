Show You Care
With a first-year head coach and decades of tradition, Beckman shoots for seventh state title

Dyersville is a baseball town, and with the strong tradition at Beckman, they are looking for a title every time they head to state.
By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Ryan Mabe was once a Beckman Catholic player, under head coach Tom Jenk Jr. and longtime assistant Fred Martin.

When Mabe stepped into an assistant’s role under Martin.

“I talked to (Martin) about coaching baseball. I asked how long he was gonna do it,” Mabe told TV9. “(Martin) said ‘until you’re ready.’ That was the first time I ever even talked to him about it.”

After last year, Mabe was ready. In his first year he’s taking the Trailblazers back to state.

“Really just a great feeling for the kids,” Mabe said. “(They get to) go down to state, hang out, go to the hotel, long bus ride, that’s the fun stuff that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”

His star seniors don’t want to just enjoy state - they want to win.

Nate Offerman, a 9-0 pitcher, said he wasn’t fully satisfied with Tuesday’s substate final victory.

“I know that I left a lot out there,” he said. “I just know that we gotta play better to win state so we’re gonna bring it all.”

Sentiment shared by his senior teammate, leadoff hitter Luke Shieltz.

“I think we have a lot that we haven’t shown,” Shieltz said. “I think our best baseball is still to come.”

Though they’re relatively young, these Blazers know the history on which Beckman baseball is built.

“It means a lot then I think more people realize,” Shieltz said. “It’s been going on for years and years now. We’re just here continuing the tradition, and we’re gonna do our best to hold it to the highest standard that we can.”

The team says they have all the ingredients for a state championship run. They’ll be the No. 1 seed

“Rankings don’t matter seeds don’t matter,” said Offerman. “But it’s got a ‘1′ by our name, so I think that shows that we should be the best team.”

“I’m telling them that I believe we can win it all,” said Mabe. But it’s one game at a time.”

Beckman opens the state tournament Tuesday at 11 a.m. against Pella Christian.

