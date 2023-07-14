Waterloo city employee dies in incident at wastewater treatment facility

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An employee at a wastewater treatment facility in Waterloo died in an incident at the facility earlier this week, city officials confirmed Friday.

City staff said John Hyman died in the incident. He worked for the city for 18 years.

“Our thoughts are with his wife, Janet, and his coworkers at this difficult time,” city staff said in a statement.

Details about the incident remain sparse. The city reported an incident requiring medical attention at the facility on Tuesday. No additional details have been released.

