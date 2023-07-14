Show You Care
University of Iowa working with accreditors regarding OB-GYN program amid new abortion bill

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Board of Regents said the University of Iowa is working with accreditors to keep its OB-GYN program accredited amidst a measure that bans abortions except in the earliest weeks of pregnancy.

The University of Iowa has the only OB-GYN program in the state of Iowa.

Maren Betterman and Grace Chabal, two students studying to be physicians brought their concerns to the Senate Committee hearing earlier this week.

“This bill would force me to leave the state,” said Betterman.

“I’m really worried that this bill could potentially impact the current physicians in Iowa,” said Chadel.

An Iowa Board of Regency spokesperson said: “As the only obstetrics and gynecology residency program in Iowa, the University of Iowa Health Care is committed to continuing this vital training program. Training more doctors and health care professionals for Iowa in OBGYN is critical to meeting the needs of our state. The Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) currently requires obstetrics and gynecological programs across the nation to include training or access to training in the provision of pregnancy termination. With the change, UI will work with its accreditors to provide the education needed for its students and trainees.”

Betterman said Chabal said this decision wasn’t only impacting women’s ability to get a safe and legal abortion, but also the ability to train and maintain healthcare workers in the state.

“It’s really important to have the ability to console my patience and whatever is best for them,” said Chabal.

