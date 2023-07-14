Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Shower and storm chances remain

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers and storms are expected in the Plains and Upper Midwest through Sunday due to various disturbances.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Storms could be strong with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Smoke Density Forecast This Weekend
Smoke Density Forecast This Weekend(KCRG)

Along with the rain chance smoke will once again return to the sky across Eastern Iowa. This is due to wildfire smoke from western Canadian wildfires. Look for a reduction in air quality.

High temperatures for the next five days
High temperatures for the next five days(KCRG)

A cold front will bring a pleasant air mass for the work week with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s and lower 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
Kalona woman returns stowaway Elvis memorabilia to Graceland
Kalona woman returns stowaway Elvis memorabilia to Graceland
Caitlin Clark wins ESPY for Best Female College Athlete
Caitlin Clark wins ESPY for Best Female College Athlete
Crash on I-380 near North Liberty
Crash causes traffic delay on I-380 near North Liberty
The Iowa City Police Department cited the 16-year-old son of Iowa basketball coach Fran...
Teenage son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery cited in fatal Iowa City crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Friday, July 14, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Friday, Afternoon, July 14th
First Alert Forecast: Friday morning, July 14
Some showers and storms are possible today.
Another storm chance for Friday