Shower and storm chances remain

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers and storms are expected in the Plains and Upper Midwest through Sunday due to various disturbances.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Storms could be strong with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Smoke Density Forecast This Weekend (KCRG)

Along with the rain chance smoke will once again return to the sky across Eastern Iowa. This is due to wildfire smoke from western Canadian wildfires. Look for a reduction in air quality.

High temperatures for the next five days (KCRG)

A cold front will bring a pleasant air mass for the work week with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s and lower 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

