Police ask for help finding missing Scott County woman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WALCOTT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Walcott Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 57-year-old woman.
In a press release, police said Sandra Rubinstein, of Walcott, was last seen in the Walcott area on March 14, 2023.
Law enforcement described Rubinstein as a Caucasian female, 5′ 04″ tall and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds, but a clothing description is unknown.
Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is asked to contact the Iowa Missing Person Clearinghouse at mpicinfo@dps.state.ia.us.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.