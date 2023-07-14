Police ask for help finding missing Scott County woman

WALCOTT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Walcott Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 57-year-old woman.

In a press release, police said Sandra Rubinstein, of Walcott, was last seen in the Walcott area on March 14, 2023.

Law enforcement described Rubinstein as a Caucasian female, 5′ 04″ tall and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds, but a clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is asked to contact the Iowa Missing Person Clearinghouse at mpicinfo@dps.state.ia.us.

