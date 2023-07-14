Our Town: An expanding park is drawing athletes both locally and from out of town

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Washington has found a healthy way to bring people to the city and will expand those possibilities in the Fall of 2022.

“We’ve had great usage, lots of excitement in our community about the Wellness Park,” said Washington

Wellness Park is an 80-acre plat of possibilities.

There is already a baseball and softball complex complete with concession stands, a sand volleyball pit and soccer fields.

“And it really draws folks from all around Eastern Iowa, even into Missouri and Illinois a little bit with some teams come in,” said Washington Parks Superintendent Nick Pacha.

It also has become the go-to spot for hometown athletes.

“It’s so nice,” said park visitor Dave Conway.

“There’s multiple fields here used to we had to go to different locations all over town to the smaller fields. But since they built this, it’s all been very collective. Just all right here.”

Nearby is the new YMCA and an aquatics center to open next year.

And the 13-mile Kewash Nature Trail to Kiota has proven to be a magnet for bicyclists, runners, and walkers.

And it’s become hugely popular year round.

“We started clearing snow off of it in the wintertime for wintertime use, and it’s amazing.”

And the work isn’t finished.

Washington looks to expand the park with more trails, a pond, four season shelter, and, come this Fall, a fully accessible playground.

“We have already ordered a large playset which will be 100% ADA accessible, poured in place rubber surface,” said Pacha.

“And that will be a great addition to the park.”

And though it will bring crowds, it’s also great for a father and son, like Dave Conway and his son Parker, to get time alone.

“It’s nice to see father son out here hitting balls,” said Pacha.

“We’ve got some kids over playing sand volleyball, we see a lot of pickup soccer going on, people just showing up kicking the ball around.”

