Missing 77-year-old Washington man found after fatal motorcycle crash

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said the 77-year-old Washington, Iowa man that was reported missing earlier this week died in a motorcycle crash Friday.

Police said they were called to the crash just after noon on I-380 near mile marker 32, south of Center Point Road.

Wayne Zieser died in the crash.

Police had been searching for Zieser, saying he had left his Washington home on July 12 on a motorcycle, but he failed to arrive at his destination in Hiawatha. Police put out a call for help locating him on Thursday.

The crash remains under investigation. Police have not released additional details.

