Iowa woman loses thousands in phone scam

An Iowa woman says she lost thousands of dollars in a phone scam.
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa woman says she lost thousands of dollars in a phone scam.

Last Friday, Naomi Bloom got a call from someone claiming to be with the Polk County Sheriff’s office.

The person on the other line demanded she pay ten grand to get rid of citations against her and stay out of jail.

The scammer told her to go wire $5,100 from one Midwest Heritage bank location, and $1,500 from another.

Both sums were then fed through a Bitcoin ATM and sent to the person on the other end of the phone, who was on the other side of the world.

Bloom was on the phone for about five hours before finding out there was no actual deputy calling her.

Detectives with the Clive Police Department say they get about 15 similar cases a month.

Officers advise people to hang up and call the agency back to be *sure they are trying to contact you.

But Bloom believes this never should have happened because the bank should have stepped in.

“I’m not a wealthy person,” Bloom said. “I’m a single mother. I’ve worked hard. And this has devastated us. And I just feel like it could have been stopped if the proper protocols, the standard banking protocols would have been followed.”

In a statement, Hy-Vee says the employees did what they were trained to do.

