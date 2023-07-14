Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds signs bill restricting abortion into law

Governor Kim Reynolds is set to sign a bill restricting abortion on Friday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill restricting abortion into law at a Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines on Friday.

It comes as an Iowa judge is considering a request to postpone the bill after hearing arguments over the legality of the restrictions.

The bill bans most abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy. There are exceptions in the bill for rape, incest, fetal abnormality, or if the woman’s life is at stake.

The ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit to block the restrictions from taking place on Wednesday.

While no ruling was given following arguments in court on Friday, the judge said he will try to have a ruling by the end of Monday.

