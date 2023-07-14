Emergency Services camp teaches students about what it takes to be a first responder

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Rescuing someone from a small, enclosed space is certainly not an easy task. But that’s just one of the lessons high school students from all over Johnson County got firsthand experience in this week. It’s all a part of the Iowa City Emergency Services Youth Camp.

“We teach them CPR, they learn about CPR. They learn about first aid and how to stop the bleed, we also talk to them about fear, we talk to them about how to overcome fear,” said Iowa City Fire Department Training Officer, Lt. Brandon Smith.

The camp goes beyond those life lessons; the hope is that they can inspire at least a couple of these campers to pursue a first responder career.

“If we can, at the very least, just grab a few of them and get their attention and teach them a few lessons, life lessons, about some of these things, then they’re going to be that much better off moving into adulthood,” said Lt. Smith.

For high school camper, Madelynne Becker, that was something she was considering going into this week.

“My father, he’s a firefighter here. His job just seems so interesting and I thought I might give it a shot. I just want to help my community and do as much as I can,” said Becker.

Already knowing a lot of what it takes, this camp still opened her up to new information.

“How many people are afraid to actually do CPR,” said Becker. “How unwilling people are because they don’t believe in themselves when actually it’s an easy thing to do and everyone can do it.”

At the very least, these nearly 30 students left this afternoon knowing they are capable of saving a life.

