Dubuque to transition to automated recycling services

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque is transitioning to automated recycling services, the Telegraph Herald reports.

The city applied for a $2.5 million grant from the EPA.

The money would be used to replace 18,000 yellow bins with tipper carts in addition to four, side load trucks.

The city approved a million dollars to buy 15,000 carts and two trucks.

Staff members estimate most people will have the new carts by the end of the summer.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.