Dubuque to transition to automated recycling services

The Telegraph Herald reports the city of Dubuque is transitioning to automated recycling services.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque is transitioning to automated recycling services, the Telegraph Herald reports.

The city applied for a $2.5 million grant from the EPA.

The money would be used to replace 18,000 yellow bins with tipper carts in addition to four, side load trucks.

The city approved a million dollars to buy 15,000 carts and two trucks.

Staff members estimate most people will have the new carts by the end of the summer.

