Another storm chance for Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An active week continues across eastern Iowa, with a few more storms possible for the area.

Early morning isolated storms in our northeast zone will shift out of the area early on today, with most areas seeing mostly sunny skies to start the day. While an isolated storm could pop up at about any time, the most likely time for additional thunderstorms will be toward the afternoon into tonight. The most likely area to see these will be along and south of U.S. Highway 20. In the meantime, highs reach the 80s, with lower 80s north and closer to 90 in the south.

Like on Thursday, a few of the storms today could turn strong or even briefly severe, with the higher risk for that the farther you go south. Gusty winds and a little large hail are the threat if this takes place, but it’s not expected to be overwhelmingly widespread.

Storm activity should dwindle overnight, leading into a mostly dry day on Saturday. There’s an outside chance that a couple of showers could pop up later in the day; right now, that chance seems low enough that we’re keeping the forecast dry. Highs will still be in the mid 80s, though a northwest breeze will be present to take a bit of the edge off of that warmth.

Sunday showers a risk for a few storms again, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures should slide a bit lower for the early portion of the work week, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Watch out for those highs to quickly rebound into the mid and upper 80s from Wednesday and beyond.

While most of the daytime periods next week look to stay dry, we do have a chance for storms at night on Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

