Abortion bill signed, petitioners awaiting lawsuit hearing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Abortion in Iowa is now restricted to roughly six weeks’ gestation, or whenever cardiac activity is detected.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed what’s referred to as the “fetal heartbeat bill” into law Friday.

The Iowa State Senate passed the bill late Tuesday night in a special session.

This was just a couple of weeks after the Iowa Supreme Court failed to revive a 2018 law with very similar wording.

At the same time the Governor was signing the bill, Planned Parenthood and other petitioners were in court trying to stop the law from taking effect.

The Planned Parenthood attorney asked the judge for an immediate ruling from the bench, so the injunction could go into effect immediately.

He refused.

The judge said that he’d rule Monday or early Tuesday of next week.

That means that for the weekend, the abortion law is in effect.

“We have a responsibility not only to protect the unborn but to change the destructive culture of abortion that still exists in a post Roe world,” Reynolds said. “As a pro-life governor, I will continue to promote policies designed to surround every person involved in a pregnancy with protection, love, and support. “

Again, until a ruling comes out of the district court, this is the law of the land-banning abortions once cardiac activity is detected.

That can happen as early as six weeks gestation-which is six weeks after the woman’s last period starts.

Planned Parenthood, the Emma Goldman Clinic, and others filed a lawsuit to try to stop this law from going into effect.

Friday’s hearing did not go the way Planned Parenthood was hoping it would.

At the beginning of the hearing, Planned Parenthood’s attorney asked the judge to rule from the bench.

This would have given an immediate decision on if the freeze they were asking for would go into effect.

After presenting their cases, the judge said he would not be ruling Friday.

The judge said that ruling from the bench without further consideration would be unfair to both sides.

“This issue, this case, this request requires my strong and lengthy attention. So you’re not going to get a ruling from me this afternoon. You’re not going to get a ruling from me over the weekend,” Judge Joseph Seidlin said.

The petitioners had filed this lawsuit before the bill was even signed into law.

Since no ruling was made, abortions are currently banned in Iowa once cardiac activity is detected.

That can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

We’ll continue to follow the lawsuit and update you on what ruling is made.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.