Washington Police looking for missing 77-year-old

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington Police Department is attempting to locate 77-year-old Wayne Zieser.

On July 12th, Zieser was last seen leaving his residence in Washington on a maroon 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle with Iowa plate KA0643. He failed to arrive at his destination in Hiawatha.

Anyone with information regarding Zieser is asked to contact the Washington Police Department at 319-653-2107.

