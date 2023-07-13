WAGNER TAILS: Amber and Xena

CEDAR RAPIDS AND VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Lace up your sneakers because this golden retriever mix is ready to be your walking partner.

Amber is available for adoption at Dogs Forever in Cedar Rapids. Staff members there say Amber would do best as the only pet in a home and with someone who is home a lot because she tends to bond strongly with her person.

Besides going on walks, this 11-year-old loves couch time and would be a great companion while you binge watch your favorite TV shows or TV9 newscasts.

A privacy fenced yard directly accessible from the home would be best for Amber. Click HERE for the adoption form.

---

Outgoing, curious and a little feisty. That’s how staff members at Better Together Rescue in Vinton describe Xena. This cat is not afraid to let you know what she wants.

She’s also sure to keep you entertained. Xena loves toys, especially the cat tunnel. When she isn’t busy playing, she can usually be found exploring. She doesn’t call it being nosy - she calls it curiosity!

Xena is looking for a home without young children and without other pets. She is looking for family members who will spend time playing with her each day yet lets her have her independence. Click HERE for the adoption application.

