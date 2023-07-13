Thursday marks 11 years since disappearance of Evansdale cousins

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday marks 11 years since cousins Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins went missing in Evansdale.

Investigators are still searching for who abducted and killed them.

Eight-year-old Elizabeth and 10-year-old Lyric were riding their bikes when they disappeared in 2012.

Investigators later found their bikes and a pink purse nearby.

About five months later, hunters found the cousin’s bodies in a remote wildlife area in Bremer County, about 25 miles from where the girls were last seen.

Authorities never revealed the cause of death.

Investigators with the Iowa DCI say they have followed up on 2,000 leads in the case, but no arrests have ever been made.

A lake in Evansdale was renamed as a memorial, and the city hosted a ride-and-drive last year to raise money for Crime Stoppers in their memory.

There is a more than $100,000 reward to find the person behind Lyric and Elizabeth’s death.

