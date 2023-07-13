Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Thursday marks 11 years since disappearance of Evansdale cousins

Thursday marks 11 years since cousins Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins went missing in Evansdale.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday marks 11 years since cousins Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins went missing in Evansdale.

Investigators are still searching for who abducted and killed them.

Eight-year-old Elizabeth and 10-year-old Lyric were riding their bikes when they disappeared in 2012.

Investigators later found their bikes and a pink purse nearby.

About five months later, hunters found the cousin’s bodies in a remote wildlife area in Bremer County, about 25 miles from where the girls were last seen.

Authorities never revealed the cause of death.

Investigators with the Iowa DCI say they have followed up on 2,000 leads in the case, but no arrests have ever been made.

A lake in Evansdale was renamed as a memorial, and the city hosted a ride-and-drive last year to raise money for Crime Stoppers in their memory.

There is a more than $100,000 reward to find the person behind Lyric and Elizabeth’s death.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa City Police Department cited the 16-year-old son of Iowa basketball coach Fran...
Teenage son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery cited in fatal Iowa City crash
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair
Caitlin Clark celebrates after a made basket on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during a game against...
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark named semifinalist for another award
Strong to severe storms are possible this morning.
Severe storms possible Wednesday morning, watch issued

Latest News

Davenport city council approved $650,000 in additional funding for the deadly apartment...
Davenport City Council approves more funding for apartment collapse
Central Iowa mayoral candidate says he is target of homophobic smear campaign
North Liberty is considering an ordinance to allow UTV's on city streets.
North Liberty considers allowing UTV's on city streets
Thursday is the grand opening for the Lennox Heating and Cooling museum in Marshalltown.
Lennox Heating and Cooling museum to open in Marshalltown after 2018 tornado
Davenport city council approved $650,000 in additional funding for the deadly apartment...
Davenport City Council approves more funding for apartment collapse