‘They were like the little town mascots’: Farley teenagers start their second business

FARLEY, Iowa (KCRG) - For Bodee and Ashton Pitts, it all started with a push mower.

“A family friend’s father needed his lawn mowed due to him having knee surgery,” Bodee Pitts, who recently open a second business with his brother, said. “People would see us driving around and then [it] kind of just caught on from there.”

The brothers were 8 and 10 years old when they started Pitts Brothers Lawn Care. Now, 8 years later, they’ve started their second business, Top Gun Can Cleaning LLC.

“We originally got the idea of garbage can cleaning off of TikTok,” Bodee Pitts said. “Once Farley got the certain garbage cans it uses then we kind of looked more into it, and then Dubuque, all their residents are getting the cans now, so it opened a whole new market and a lot bigger area to cover.”

Their mom, Kristy, says it’s a family effort.

“I’ve always been an unpaid employee,” Kristy Pitts said. “Everybody pitches in and helps them out whenever they need it.”

The brothers aren’t the only ones choosing to be their own bosses.

According to data from WP Engine and The Center for Generational Kinetics, they’re a part of two-thirds of Gen Z Americans who have started or intend to start their own business.

But they say it didn’t come without challenges.

“Certain people don’t think you’ll do as great of a job as like an older person because you are still in high school,” Bodee Pitts said. “But once we kind of explained to them how long we’ve been doing it and then they kind of understand it.”

The brothers say they hope to stay self-employed — and have even hired three friends from school.

“We’d like to make it a full-time job for after high school and maybe eventually get some employees and provide a good place to work for other kids who don’t want to go to college like me and my brother,” Bodee Pitts said.

