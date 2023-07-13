Study: Family game nights help improve math skills

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A study from a University in Santiago, Chile says board games help children with their math skills. One expert KCRG talked to compared an untrained brain to having the processing speed of dial-up internet - You can get from point A to point B, but it might take you a little bit longer.

Courtney Axline, Center Director of Learning Rx, says board games are a staple in her home because they work cognitive, processing, and quick-thinking skills with her two children.

“We play games on a weekly basis at our house just because of the importance because of all of that is there,” Axline said.

The study from the University in Santiago found board games increased not only literary skills in children, but math skills as well.

“Even when you look at Yahtzee and Monopoly, there are so many things that go into that. Can I add these dice together? Can I make change because I’m the banker in Monopoly so there’s so many benefits of playing those board games,” Axline said.

It’s even more than just the math practice though. Axline says family game nights also help children socialize in an age where their lives are dominated by screens.

“You just see the attention go to the wayside. You see that impulsivity becomes worse because they just need that immediate feedback. That distractibility is there and just not being able to engage with people and have that conversation that we used to have,” Axline said.

Axline said all it takes is opening the game cabinet and brushing off the dust.

She recommended games like Yahtzee and Monopoly to start, but games like Simon and Tetris are best for bettering cognitive skills.

