Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Study: Family game nights help improve math skills

A study from a University in Santiago, Chile says board games help children with their math skills.
By Rebekah Vaughan
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A study from a University in Santiago, Chile says board games help children with their math skills. One expert KCRG talked to compared an untrained brain to having the processing speed of dial-up internet - You can get from point A to point B, but it might take you a little bit longer.

Courtney Axline, Center Director of Learning Rx, says board games are a staple in her home because they work cognitive, processing, and quick-thinking skills with her two children.

“We play games on a weekly basis at our house just because of the importance because of all of that is there,” Axline said.

The study from the University in Santiago found board games increased not only literary skills in children, but math skills as well.

“Even when you look at Yahtzee and Monopoly, there are so many things that go into that. Can I add these dice together? Can I make change because I’m the banker in Monopoly so there’s so many benefits of playing those board games,” Axline said.

It’s even more than just the math practice though. Axline says family game nights also help children socialize in an age where their lives are dominated by screens.

“You just see the attention go to the wayside. You see that impulsivity becomes worse because they just need that immediate feedback. That distractibility is there and just not being able to engage with people and have that conversation that we used to have,” Axline said.

Axline said all it takes is opening the game cabinet and brushing off the dust.

She recommended games like Yahtzee and Monopoly to start, but games like Simon and Tetris are best for bettering cognitive skills.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa City Police Department cited the 16-year-old son of Iowa basketball coach Fran...
Teenage son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery cited in fatal Iowa City crash
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Caitlin Clark celebrates after a made basket on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during a game against...
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark named semifinalist for another award
Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair
Freedom of Information expert weighs in on recent Iowa City car crash investigation
Freedom of Information expert weighs in on recent Iowa City car crash investigation

Latest News

13-year-old creates Wiffle ball league to bring Williamsburg community together
13-year-old creates Wiffle ball league to bring Williamsburg community together
Our Town Washington
Our Town: A theatre that’s in the record books
A study from a University in Santiago, Chile says board games help children with their math...
Family game nights helping math skills
Anyone with information regarding Zieser is asked to contact the Washington Police Department...
Washington Police looking for missing 77-year-old