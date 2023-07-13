Quieter start to the day, scattered storm chances still out there

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While Thursday is starting off without the thunderstorm activity like we saw on Wednesday, things could get somewhat more active later in the day.

Patchy fog, which has been dense at times, will continue in the early morning hours, especially in our northwest zone. Within a few hours after the sun comes up, expect this to mostly diminish by mid-morning. By the afternoon, in peak heating, some isolated to widely scattered storms may develop north of U.S. Highway 20, spreading to the southeast through the evening. If these storms develop, they may contain some heavy downpours and small hail. Highs range from the upper 70s in the north, to mid to upper 80s in the south.

A few storms could continue into tonight across the area, with an increased risk for additional storms on Friday. Severe weather appears unlikely during this time, though we will be monitoring whether a storm or two could start to push that limit. Highs then also reach the mid to upper 80s for most.

The weekend looks to start off dry, but a few storms are again possible on Sunday. This leads into a slightly cooler start to the following week, with high in the low 80s at best then. A warming trend kicks in for the middle to latter portions of next week, too, with highs getting closer to 90.

