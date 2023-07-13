Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Quieter start to the day, scattered storm chances still out there

Scattered storms could develop later on Thursday in northern Iowa.
Scattered storms could develop later on Thursday in northern Iowa.(KCRG)
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While Thursday is starting off without the thunderstorm activity like we saw on Wednesday, things could get somewhat more active later in the day.

Patchy fog, which has been dense at times, will continue in the early morning hours, especially in our northwest zone. Within a few hours after the sun comes up, expect this to mostly diminish by mid-morning. By the afternoon, in peak heating, some isolated to widely scattered storms may develop north of U.S. Highway 20, spreading to the southeast through the evening. If these storms develop, they may contain some heavy downpours and small hail. Highs range from the upper 70s in the north, to mid to upper 80s in the south.

A few storms could continue into tonight across the area, with an increased risk for additional storms on Friday. Severe weather appears unlikely during this time, though we will be monitoring whether a storm or two could start to push that limit. Highs then also reach the mid to upper 80s for most.

The weekend looks to start off dry, but a few storms are again possible on Sunday. This leads into a slightly cooler start to the following week, with high in the low 80s at best then. A warming trend kicks in for the middle to latter portions of next week, too, with highs getting closer to 90.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa City Police Department cited the 16-year-old son of Iowa basketball coach Fran...
Teenage son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery cited in fatal Iowa City crash
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Iowa State Patrol
One killed, multiple injured in Iowa County crash
Strong to severe storms are possible this morning.
Severe storms possible Wednesday morning, watch issued
Caitlin Clark celebrates after a made basket on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during a game against...
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark named semifinalist for another award

Latest News

Rainfall totals from Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Activity remains scattered
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Clouds clear this afternoon and highs will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s.
Clouds begin to clear this afternoon
First Alert Forecast