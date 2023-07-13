Show You Care
Orchestra Iowa CEO to step down after eight-year tenure

Orchestra Iowa cued for a comeback
Orchestra Iowa cued for a comeback
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Orchestra Iowa Association Board of Directors announced CEO Jeff Collier is set to step down from his position at the conclusion of his current contract.

Collier was CEO for the past eight years and help the organization see significant growth in audiences, expansion of its presence in the Iowa City area, and the introduction of new programs, including the screenings of popular films with a live orchestra.

“We will miss Jeff and wish him well,” said Lisa Rhatigan, Board Chair. “Jeff’s leadership has seen the orchestra through some challenging times and we appreciate his dedication and hard work.”

Tim Hankewich, Music Director, added, “I admire Jeff and am grateful for what he has helped Orchestra Iowa accomplish. I mostly cherish the bond of friendship that Jeff and I developed bringing music to our community.”

The Board of Directors plans to hire an interim CEO, who will serve in the role while the Board conducts a national search for a permanent CEO.

“It’s been an immense honor and privilege to serve this historic organization as its CEO,” said Mr. Collier. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Orchestra Iowa, and I will carry many fond memories of my time spent with the artists, staff, and supporters who have enabled Orchestra Iowa to thrive and grow.”

Collier’s contract ends on August 31, 2023.

