Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids showcases new heart center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids showcased the new Jewel and Jim Plum Heart Center on Wednesday.

The 72,000-square-foot expansion replaces a treatment center that had been on one floor of the hospital. According to the Centers for Disease Control, heart disease is the leading cause of death in men and women. Mercy said this new facility will give them a chance to help even more patients.

Dozens of people walked through the new building to look at all it had to offer, a nuclear camera, CTA machines, and a brand-new walking track for cardiac rehab. Patrick Slater knows the importance of this space.

“I found out, and within a week, I was having surgery,” he said. “Talk about a shocker.”

Slater said his doctor diagnosed him with congestive heart failure three years ago. He was 60 years old. He said it was something that runs in his family, and he knew it needed attention.

“There’s a lot of killers to mankind, and the number one is heart disease,” he said. “Heart care becomes critically important.”

This building allows more people like Slater to get the care they need, and the number of people in need is continuing to grow.

“In the last ten years, we’ve seen tremendous growth, and we anticipate that that growth will continue,” said Dr. Shiny Mathewkutty.

Dr. Mathewkutty said the new center will be capable of serving 80 patients each hour on day one.

“We know that cardiac health is important,” she said. “It’s the number one killer in the United States.”

Mercy said the heart center will help more people with cardiovascular conditions and give a new sense of life to people like Slater.

“Young people should take care of their hearts,” said Slater. “That would be my advice; you should eat right, drink right, and exercise.”

Mercy plans to start moving people to the new facility this weekend. They’ll start seeing patients there on Monday.

