MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion’s lone senior, Kaden Frommelt, came through with a stellar performance to help get Marion back to the 3A state tournament.

After missing the tournament in 2022, the Wolves will head back to Iowa City. Marion won a state title in 2021.

Marion earns its 30th win, and will need three more to bring home a state title.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.