Linn County Auditor’s Office removes hundreds from voter rolls

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many people don’t realize once they move, they need to tell their former county to cancel their voter registration. It’s not a crime to forget, but having ineligible names on the voter rolls is an unnecessary risk for fraud, according to some activists.

So on Thursday, the Linn County Auditor’s Office gave nearly 500 voters on the brink of losing their voter registration could defend their right to vote - but no one did.

“All of those people were challenged based on the fact or belief that they had moved out of state,” said Linn County Auditor Joel Miller.

It’s part of an effort from the state, grassroots volunteers and the auditor to ensure voter rolls are clean. Because when people move out of Iowa, they don’t always remember to tell the county.

“We utilized an informal process initially to try to speed up the process and get people to self-cancel, which over 400 people that used to live in Linn County did,” said Miller.

The grassroots volunteers, called Iowa Canvassing Group, cross-checked with the United States Postal Services and initially found more than 900 voters in Linn County who no longer lived in the area.

The county sent all 900 notices. 400 people returned them confirming they’d moved and weren’t eligible to be registered to vote in Iowa anymore. The remaining 500 were sent another notification to their former Linn County address. Each one was returned to sender.

“So that red or yellow sticker on each of those with their forwarding address, or address not found, or person not found, or whatever it may be, it’s enough factual information that we then, at this hearing, had the authority to cancel those voter registrations as well,” said Miller.

If one of those voters still wants to maintain their registration status in Linn County - and they provide proof that they still live there - they can reach out to the auditor’s office. They can always just re-register... so long as they have the appropriate ID, and vote.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.