Lawsuit claims two teens were drag racing before crash killed Waterloo woman

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of 22-year-old Jennifer Russell have filed a lawsuit against two teenagers they claim were drag racing when she was hit and killed on Memorial Day weekend.

Police were called to the intersection of Court Street and 7th Ave. on May 27th for reports of a crash. Authorities learned that a 2008 Saturn and a 2012 GMC, driven by 17-year-olds, were traveling west on Court Street and failed to stop at the intersection of South 7th Avenue and Court Street.

They hit a 2017 Chevrolet driven by 22-year-old Jennifer Russell from Waterloo. Jennifer Russell was pronounced dead at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

Three others, all 17-year-olds, suffered injuries due to the accident.

According to the lawsuit, the drivers of the Saturn and GMC were excessively speeding at the time and both failed to stop at the four-way intersection before crashing into Russell. It states that the drivers were both “drag racing” and “driving on the wrong side of the roadway,” and that both drivers were “operating underinsured motor vehicles.”

The family states that the drivers were both negligent and at fault for the crash and Russell’s death, and they seek compensation for the damages done to them.

The case is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

KCRG-TV9 is not naming the drivers at this time as they are minors that have not been charged in the incident.

