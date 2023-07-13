Kirk Ferentz Named To Dodd Trophy watchlist

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz has been named as one of the 21 coaches named to the 2023 Dodd Trophy Preseason watchlist.

The award celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the field, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership, and integrity -- the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.

Ferentz is the longest-tenured head coach in college football and is heading into his 35th season as Iowa’s head coach. He’s led the Hawks to a 186-115 overall record, including a 115-83 Big Ten Conference record. He s tied for third in the Big Ten Conference for league wins and ranks fourth in total victories. He has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year four times (2002, 2004, 2009, 2015) and was named the Woody Hayes and Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year in 2015, as well.

The coaches from Arkansas, Alabama, Baylor, Boise State, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech, Tulane, UCF, Utah and Wake Forest, join Ferentz on the watchlist.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.