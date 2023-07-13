Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City man arrested after alleged shooting

Iowa City Police Department logo.
Iowa City Police Department logo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man has been arrested after police said he shot someone during an April dispute over property damage.

In a criminal complaint, police said 26-year-old Eldra Jennings and another person went to the victim’s home, forced their way inside and confronted the victim physically. It happened on April 12 in the 1900 block of Broadway Street.

During the altercation, police said Jennings pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Police said they found a casing and a projectile at the home during their investigation, and that a witness told them Jennings was the one who fired the shot. The victim drove to the hospital to be treated.

Jennings is charged with First Degree Burglary, Control of a firearm by a felon, Going Armed with Intent, Willful Injury, and Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa City Police Department cited the 16-year-old son of Iowa basketball coach Fran...
Teenage son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery cited in fatal Iowa City crash
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair
Caitlin Clark celebrates after a made basket on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during a game against...
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark named semifinalist for another award
Strong to severe storms are possible this morning.
Severe storms possible Wednesday morning, watch issued

Latest News

American Airlines adds nonstop service to Miami from Cedar Rapids airport
Davenport city council approved $650,000 in additional funding for the deadly apartment...
Davenport City Council approves more funding for apartment collapse
Central Iowa mayoral candidate says he is target of homophobic smear campaign
North Liberty is considering an ordinance to allow UTV's on city streets.
North Liberty considers allowing UTV's on city streets