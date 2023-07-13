Iowa City man arrested after alleged shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man has been arrested after police said he shot someone during an April dispute over property damage.

In a criminal complaint, police said 26-year-old Eldra Jennings and another person went to the victim’s home, forced their way inside and confronted the victim physically. It happened on April 12 in the 1900 block of Broadway Street.

During the altercation, police said Jennings pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Police said they found a casing and a projectile at the home during their investigation, and that a witness told them Jennings was the one who fired the shot. The victim drove to the hospital to be treated.

Jennings is charged with First Degree Burglary, Control of a firearm by a felon, Going Armed with Intent, Willful Injury, and Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon.

