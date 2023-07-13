Despite rainfall chances drought continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our active weather pattern remains in place with shower and storm chances.

Updated drought monitor from Thursday, July 13, 2023 (KCRG)

The latest drought monitor came out today and it remains basically the same as last week. Severe drought covers much of eastern Iowa despite some rainfall. with an overall below-average forecast for rainfall through late July I would expect this to continue.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

After a slight chance this evening a disturbance moves across the state bringing a better chance of showers and storms. Overnight some of the storms could continue with some heavy rainfall, small hail, and gusty winds. Friday also brings an additional chance for some scattered showers and storms.

Rainfall Forecast through Sunday (KCRG)

If you are looking for a more comfortable, less humid air mass that comes our weather with a cold front on Sunday. Lower dewpoints and temperatures will give us a comfortable start to the work week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.