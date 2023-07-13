Davenport City Council approves more funding for apartment collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) - Davenport city council approved $650,000 in additional funding for the deadly apartment building collapse.

Three people died in the collapse in May.

City council approved the new funding last night. $150,000 of it is for an engineering firm to continue investigating the collapse.

The city said the funding will help with legal battles against the building’s owner, Andrew Wold. The other $500,000 is for cleaning up the debris.

Some city council members say they are concerned about the rising costs from the collapse.

“I appreciate the city administration actively managing the contract,” City Councilman Ben Jobgen said. “I think we’re at a point now though unfortunately where we’re anticipating the potential to exceed the emergency spending limits.”

Last month, the city approved more than a million dollars for the demolition.

