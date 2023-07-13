Crash causes traffic delay on I-380 near North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash on I-380 just north of North Liberty is causing traffic delays.

Officials say the left lane between Exit 4: Penn Street and County Road F28 and Exit 10: County Road F12 is blocked off due to the crash.

As of 3:00 pm, Iowa DOT reported a 23-minute delay in northbound traffic in that area.

Travelers are advised to find an alternate route if possible.

