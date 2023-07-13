Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Crash causes traffic delay on I-380 near North Liberty

Crash on I-380 near North Liberty
Crash on I-380 near North Liberty(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash on I-380 just north of North Liberty is causing traffic delays.

Officials say the left lane between Exit 4: Penn Street and County Road F28 and Exit 10: County Road F12 is blocked off due to the crash.

As of 3:00 pm, Iowa DOT reported a 23-minute delay in northbound traffic in that area.

Travelers are advised to find an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa City Police Department cited the 16-year-old son of Iowa basketball coach Fran...
Teenage son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery cited in fatal Iowa City crash
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair to feature 64 new foods at this year’s fair
Caitlin Clark celebrates after a made basket on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during a game against...
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark named semifinalist for another award
Freedom of Information expert weighs in on recent Iowa City car crash investigation
Freedom of Information expert weighs in on recent Iowa City car crash investigation

Latest News

The case is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
Lawsuit claims two teens were drag racing before crash killed Waterloo woman
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Iowa City man arrested after alleged shooting
Financial planning tips for new parents
Prosecutors want an Ankeny man convicted of assaulting police during the January 6 riots to...
Prosecutors want Ankeny man to spend more than 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 participation